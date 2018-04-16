Update: Man arrested in Donegal following Derry robbery, remanded in custody

A 25 year old man arrested by gardai in Donegal following a robbery in Derry on Saturday has been remanded in custody after appearing in court in Longford this afternoon.

The man was detained in Inishowen at the weekend.

The PSNI say they received a report that a shop on Culmore Road had been robbed at knifepoint at around 7.30pm on Saturday night.

Witnesses reported that after the robber left the shop, he pulled his knife on a taxi driver, forcing him to take him across the border.

Gardai were immediately contacted, and they located the taxi near Quigley’s Point.

The suspect was arrested and a sum of money was also recovered from the vehicle.

The PSNI say they understand that the taxi driver was assaulted during his ordeal and required eight staples to a head wound.

Police have thanked the witnesses who were able to provide information that allowed police services on both sides of the border to liaise quickly and effectively to bring about the arrest.

Earlier, Garda Superintendent Eugene McGovern said the arrest was the result of close co-operation between the PSNI and gardai. He said in the first instance, gardai have been investigation the alleged false imprisonment and assault of the taxi driver.