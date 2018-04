Local Government Minister Eoghan Murphy has been presented with a petition calling for the restoration of Swann Park in Buncrana.

The Minister was presented with the 4000 name petition at a function in Dungarven at the weekend by Inishowen Municipal District Cathaoirleach Jack Murray, along with Cllr Nicholas Crossan and former councillor Paul Bradley.

Cllr Murray says it’s imperative that government promises are honoured……..