Manus Kelly and Donal Barrett target third Donegal International win

Manus Kelly and Donal Barrett will be back in the Subaru Impreza S12b this June to defend the Donegal International Rally crown they won in 2017 and 2016.

The Glenswilly and Milford partnership confirmed their involvement in this year’s rally on Monday evening at a Donegal County Council Civic Reception held to honour their achievements in recent years.

They will sit in the car for the Killarney Rally of the Lakes at the start of May as they begin their prep for a Donegal International hat-trick .

It was the first time in the history of the event that an all Donegal crew won the International twice, they also won the National Rally in Donegal in 2015.

Highland’s Oisin Kelly spoke with Manus and Donal at the reception at County House in Lifford…