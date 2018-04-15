Penalty heartbreak for Donegal U18 Women

The Donegal Women’s u18 side suffered sudden death penalty heartbreak in the final of the FAI Inter League competition against the Metropolitan Girls League from Dublin.

Bronagh Gallagher had given Donegal the lead at Gortakeegan with a brilliant volley on 29 minutes only for Kate Malone to equalise at the start of the second half.

Neither side could score again in normal or extra-time so penalties was needed.

It would be the Dublin side that would win the title 7-6 on spot kicks.

Donegal Management team member Johnny Baird says the girls can be proud of their efforts…