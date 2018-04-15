Donegal Junior League Results: Sunday 15th April

Donegal Junior League Results
Sunday 15/04/2018
Ulster Junior Cup
Cavan Town 2 v 0 Cappry Rovers
Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division
Glenea United 1 v 0 Drumoghill F.C.
Kildrum Tigers 1 v 0 Milford United
Lagan Harps 0 v 4 Kilmacrennan Celtic
Rathmullan Celtic 0 v 0 Castlefin Celtic
Temple Domestic Appliances Division One
Dunkineely Celtic 2 v 3 Gweedore Celtic
St. Catherines 2 v 1 Bonagee United
** St. Catherines are Division One Champions **
Keadue Rovers 1 v 1 Lifford Celtic
Raphoe Town 0 v 1 Convoy Arsenal
Ballybofey United v Erne Wanderers
Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two
Letterbarrow Celtic 1 v 4 Glenree United
Cranford United 1 v 1 Drumkeen United
** Drumkeen are Division Two Champions **
Curragh Athletic 7 v 2 Gweedore United
Deele Harps 1 v 2 Whitestrand United