Donegal Junior League Results: Sunday 15th April

Donegal Junior League Results

Sunday 15/04/2018                          

 

Ulster Junior Cup

Cavan Town                                        2 v 0                Cappry Rovers

 

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division

Glenea United                                     1 v 0                Drumoghill F.C.

Kildrum Tigers                                     1 v 0                Milford United

Lagan Harps                                       0 v 4                Kilmacrennan Celtic

Rathmullan Celtic                                0 v  0               Castlefin Celtic

 

Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Dunkineely Celtic                                2 v 3                Gweedore Celtic

St. Catherines                                     2 v 1                Bonagee United

** St. Catherines are Division One Champions **

Keadue Rovers                                    1 v 1                Lifford Celtic

Raphoe Town                                      0 v 1                Convoy Arsenal

Ballybofey United                               v                      Erne Wanderers

 

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Letterbarrow Celtic                            1 v 4                Glenree United

Cranford United                                 1 v 1                Drumkeen United

** Drumkeen are Division Two Champions **

Curragh Athletic                                 7 v 2               Gweedore United

Deele Harps                                       1 v 2                Whitestrand United

