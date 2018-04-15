The feature game on Sunday Sport was Glenswilly’s 1-14 to 1-12 victory over Cloughaneely.
Tom Comack reports for Highland Radio Sport…
Donegal All County League Results Sunday 15th April
Division 1
Dungloe 1-4 V 0-11 St Eunan’s
Glenswilly 1-14 V 1-12 Cloughaneely
Aodh Ruadh BS 2-7 V 1-18 Gaoth Dobhair
Kilcar 0-15 V 0-15 Milford
St Michael’s 1-15 V 3-9 Naomh Conaill
Division 2-
Termon 1-8 V 2-9 Bundoran
Four Masters 0-13 V 1-13 Malin
Naomh Columba 0-9 V 0-10 MacCumhaill
Ardara 2-12 V 0-5 Naomh Muire LR
Glenfin 2-10 V 0-11 St Naul’s
Division 3-
Naomh Bríd 2-7 V 1-14 Killybegs
Naomh Ultan 1-9 V 0-10 Na Rossa
Convoy 1-6 V 1-10 Buncrana
Moville 1-10 V 0-10 Burt
Red Hughs 1-8 V 0-7 Fanad Gaels