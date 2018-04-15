Donegal All County League Results: Sunday 15th April

By
admin
-

The feature game on Sunday Sport was Glenswilly’s 1-14 to 1-12 victory over Cloughaneely.
Tom Comack reports for Highland Radio Sport…

Donegal All County League Results Sunday 15th  April

Division 1

Dungloe             1-4   V    0-11        St Eunan’s

Glenswilly              1-14     V  1-12     Cloughaneely

Aodh Ruadh BS        2-7   V   1-18      Gaoth Dobhair

Kilcar                       0-15 V   0-15         Milford

St Michael’s               1-15 V 3-9    Naomh Conaill

 

Division 2-  

Termon                  1-8      V  2-9      Bundoran

Four Masters          0-13     V   1-13      Malin

Naomh Columba      0-9      V    0-10     MacCumhaill

Ardara                 2-12       V      0-5     Naomh Muire LR

Glenfin                 2-10       V   0-11      St Naul’s

 

Division 3- 

Naomh Bríd          2-7      V    1-14     Killybegs

Naomh Ultan             1-9    V     0-10    Na Rossa

Convoy                   1-6    V    1-10     Buncrana

Moville                  1-10     V     0-10        Burt

Red Hughs          1-8        V    0-7     Fanad Gaels

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR