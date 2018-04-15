Cockhill Celtic and Letterkenny Rovers into Knockalla Caravans Cup Final

Cockhill Celtic will play Letterkenny Rovers in the final of the Knockalla Caravans Cup.

Ulster Senior League leaders Cockhill beat Inishowen Football League side Greencastle 3-1.

All goals came in the second half with Gerry Gill, Laurence Toland and Mark Moran scoring for Cockhill, Nigel McMonagle scored a late on for the hosts.

Rovers had a tricky semi final against Glengad United. Neither side managed to score in 120 minutes of football so penalties was needed.

Letterkenny had Conor Tourish sent off for two yellows while keeper Rory Kelly kept the home side out with a penalty save during extra time.

In the shoot out – Letterkenny progressed 7-6.

Elsewhere in the Ulster Senior League, Fanad United beat Bonagee 2-0 at the Dry Arch Park.

Marty McAteer and Oisin McMenamin scored in the second half as Fanad move four points ahead of third place Letterkenny Rovers and sit six behind Cockhill.