Finn Valley’s Sommer Lecky finished 10th in today’s final of the High Jump at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

It was a fantastic effort by the young 17 year old Castlederg girl jumping 1.80m in front of 40,000 spectators at the Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast.

Levern Spencer from St Lucia won gold with a leap 1.95m.

Lecky’s jump was just short of the 1.83 which won her gold in last year’s Commonwealth Youth Games.

Her club mate Dempsey McGuigan finished 5th in the hammer last weekend