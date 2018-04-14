Possibility of pedestrian crossing on Oliver Plunkett Road to be explored

The possibility of putting a pedestrian crossing on Oliver Plunkett Road in Letterkenny is being explored.

Donegal County Council has stated though that implementing extensive physical measures on Oliver Plunkett Road in Letterkenny would cause problems for larger and emergency vehicles.

The local authority was responding to calls from Dessie Sheils for safety measures to be implemented there over reports that some motorists are travelling too fast in an area that has a lot of footfall.

Cllr. Sheils says speed ramps are located at other locations in town and he can’t see an issue with installing them there: