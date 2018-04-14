Plans to relocate monthly Strabane Market



Derry City and Strabane District Council has announced plans to relocate the monthly Strabane Market.

The move marks the first anniversary of the food and craft market’s establishment in the Courtyard of the Alley Theatre.

The monthly market in Strabane is to be relocated to Butcher Street Car park and the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Maolíosa McHugh, says the move will offer a bigger and better experience for shoppers and stall holders alike.

The council says it is hoped the new location will capture passing trade and will accomodate the inclusion of more local artisan traders and crafts people.

The Strabane Market initiative is led by Derry City and Strabane District Council and is aimed at supporting local traders, forming part of their commitment to identifying new opportunities to boost local business and the local economy.