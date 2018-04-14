IRFU and Ulster Rugby revoke contracts of Jackson and Olding

The IRFU and Ulster Rugby have cancelled the contracts of Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding with immediate effect.

It follows an internal review which was called after the pair were acquitted of the rape of a 19 year old girl last month.

Meanwhile, Craig Gilroy has been sanctioned over a message sent following the alleged incident in 2016, and will be unavailable to play for Ulster until the 26th of April.

In a statement, the IRFU have said they’ll conduct an in-depth review of current structures and educational programmes within the game in Ireland.