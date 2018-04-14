Donegal Manager Brid McGinty looks ahead to FAI U18 Inter League Final

Donegal Women’s League are gearing up for Sunday’s FAI Women’s Under-18 Inter-League Cup Final – and are aiming to win the silverware for the first time.

The furthest they got before was to a semi final but this year they deposed of Cork in the last four on penalties.

Donegal will face the Metropolitan Girls League (MGL) in the decider at Gortakeegan in Monaghan at 2pm on Sunday.

They go into the game as underdogs but Manager Brid McGinty told Oisin Kelly the girls are really looking forward to the final…