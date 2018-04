Donegal 1-12, Monaghan 2-21

Monaghan won the Jim McGuigan Cup by beating Donegal in the Ulster Minor League Final played at Drumragh in Co. Tyrone.

In the end they were comfortable winners.

Donegal began well and with the wind behind them led by 0-5 to 0-1 after ten minutes but by half time Monaghan led by 1-9 to 0-9.

Monaghan were much the better side in the second half.

Afterwards, Ryan Ferry spoke with Donegal manager Gary Duffy, and got his thoughts on the game..