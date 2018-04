It has been confirmed that Donegal ETB creches in Milford and Buncrana are no longer under the threat of closure.

It was revealed last December that the creches were to close this summer, however, funding has now been approved by SOLAS for the creches to remain open until June 2019 when a review will again take place.

Councillor Rena Donaghey says the enrollment process is already underway for next year: