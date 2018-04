Finn Harps Manager Ollie Horgan is expecting a stern challenge against UCD this evening in their First Division clash in Dublin.

UCD are the joint leaders with Shelbourne and Drogheda, five points ahead of Harps in the standings.

If the Ballybofey side are to take points, Horgan says they’ll have to be on top of their game.

The Harps boss feels the students – which includes Inishowen’s Georgie Kelly, will be hard to beat…