Update: Police in Strabane investigating serious assault

Police in Strabane are investigating the report of a serious assault in the Market Street area of the town.

A man in his 40s sustained facial injuries after he was attacked by a man armed with a glass at around 2.30pm this afternoon.

The injured man is currently in hospital receiving treatment for his injuries.

The area had been sealed off earlier today for a time while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or who has any information is asked to contact Police in Strabane.