It’s been confirmed that the ferry service from Rathmullen to Buncrana will begin operating from the June Bank Holiday.

The service is set to run for a 13 week period until September.

Donegal County Council has stated that it’s satisfied that arrangements are in place for the ferry to set sail on its maiden voyage of 2018 in June.

Cllr. Liam Blaney is hopeful that the ferry will be utilised by those attending the Ballyliffiin Irish Open in July: