Safety issues raised over road outside Ramelton Housing Estate

Serious concern has been raised that someone could be seriously injured outside a Ramelton housing estate because some motorists are driving too fast.

The Acres Housing Estate in Tullymountain has three entrances and despite this, there are currently no traffic calming measures in place on the main road.

Donegal County Council has agreed to explore the possibility of installing measures such as ramps outside the estate.

Cllr Adrian Glackin says a few minor incidents have already happened in the area: