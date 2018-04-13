Partial agreement on payment for burnt lands

Partial agreement has been secured on payments for farmers who had lands burned in 2017.

There were protests in Donegal last year after it emerged that farmers were denied payments for lands damaged by gorse fires, even if they were wild fires which were not the fault of the farmer.

Now, following discussions involving farm organisations, department officials and Minister Michael Creed, its been confirmed that affected farmers will be issued with their 2018 basic payment applications immediately, which includes burned lands excluded from payment under last year’s scheme.

INHFA President Colm O’Donnell says there are still outstanding issues, and no provision is being made to pay farmers for last year………….