Outrage after tourists tyres slashed by vandals

There is outrage in West Donegal after a kayaking group consisting of tourists had the tyres of their vehicle slashed.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening at Tra a Bhaid pier near Donegal Airport in Carrickfin when the group were out on the water, discovering the vandalism on their return.

Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District Councillor Micheal Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says he is extremely disappointed at the actions of those involved given the extensive work that has been carried out to boost tourism in the area: