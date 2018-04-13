Minister McHugh tells business leaders to capitalise on Brexit

Business leaders in Donegal were told today to capitalise on opportunities being thrown up by Brexit rather than let it define their success.

Government Chief Whip Minister Joe McHugh was speaking at a Brexit conference in Solis Lough Eske, Donegal Town today where he said that Britain’s split from Europe will open new markets for companies.

Minister McHugh told business leaders at the two day Beyond Local – Why Going International Makes Sense conference that the Government appreciates the concerns that many have in relation to Brexit and not least those operating in the border counties and exporting to Northern Ireland and Britain.

He said businesses should look at this as an opportunity and we must prepare for the future which requires looking beyond local, beyond borders and beyond the limits of past ambitions.

And he also refuted claims that the North West is not being catered for in the Ireland 2040 Plan.