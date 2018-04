A Leitrim councillor has said that it is ‘ludicrous’ that the county has been included in a new tourism campaign and not been added to the Wild Atlantic Way.

Yesterday Failte Ireland launched an initiative to encourage people to visit the midlands, called ‘Hidden Heartlands’.

Fianna Fail councillor Justin Warnock is based in Kinlough, less than five kilometres from Bundoran.

He told Ocean FM that being added to the new campaign will actually damage tourism in Leitrim………….