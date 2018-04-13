Kenny Shiels and Nicky Low on Derry City’s Premier Division Charge

The Brandywell was rocking once again on Friday night as Derry City beat Waterford Utd 1-0.

The result means Derry move into fourth in the Premier Division table, three points off Waterford in third and six behind the leaders Dundalk, Derry also have a game in hand on the sides above them.

Next up for the Candystrips is a tie in Dublin on Monday against Bohemians who beat Shamrock Rovers 2-1 on Friday.

Martin Holmes got reaction from Derry Player Nickey Low and Manager Kenny Shiels who was more than thrilled with the result…