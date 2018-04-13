Horgan expecting stiff UCD test

Finn Harps will play their first game in eleven days this evening when they travel to Dublin to play the joint leaders UCD.

Harps were frustrated last week when their match with Galway was postponed due to the weather, the third game to be called off for Harps in this campaign.

As they look to get back in the groove, there’s doubts over Paddy McCourt, Keith Cowan and Ciaran O’Connor while Gareth Harkin and Liam Walsh remain out.

Harps sit fourth five points behind the leading trio UCD, Shelbourne and Drogheda.

Inishowen man Georgie Kelly is one of the many scoring threats that the Belfield side have.

Chris Ashmore will have updates as from the 7.45pm kick off.

Among the other games, Drogheda and Shelbourne play Longford and Cabinteely.

Harps boss Ollie Horgan says that Harps need a result to keep in touch with the leading teams.

“We’ve been planning for the UCD game since our game was called off against Galway last Friday. The fact that UCD lost away in Drogheda last Friday makes them an even more dangerous opposition for us tomorrow night. Our lads have been left in doubt that we’ll have to work hard for the 90 plus minutes to get even a draw at Belfield. UCD have been building a team over the past three or four years and the likes of Georgie Kelly from Inishowen as well as Daire O’Connor and Gary O’Neill are lads I think will move onto bigger clubs down the line.”