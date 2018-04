Finn Harps lost for the third time in six First Division matches on Friday night going down 3-2 to UCD in Dublin.

Sam Todd and Mark Curran had Harps 2-1 in front at the break but a hat trick from Burnfoot native Georgie Kelly ment Harps suffered again and the students went top of the table.

Harps now trail the leaders by eights points.

After the game Chris Ashmore got reaction from Harps boss Ollie Horgan…

Chris also spoke with the hat trick hero Georgie Kelly…