Derry City host high flying Waterford at the Brandywell tonight

Derry City will look to continue their good home form tonight when they welcome the Premier Division joints leaders Waterford United to the Brandywell.

Derry are unbeaten since their return to the refurbished venue but will have to play tonight without Darren Cole and Nicky Low.

Ronan Curtis is a doubt and may not feature this evening either.

Derry go into the game six points of the pace set by Waterford and Dundalk.

The Candystrips lost their opening game of the season at the RSC Grounds in February and boss Kenny Shiels knows his side will have to deal with quality opposition tonight again…