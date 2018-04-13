Court hears evidence from farmer who found body of Danielle McLaughlin

A farmer who found the body of Donegal woman, Danielle McLaughlin gave evidence today at the Sessions Court of Margao, South Goa.

Today was the second evidentiary hearing in the trial of Vikat Bhagat, who has been charged with murdering and raping the Buncrana woman while she visited the country last year.

Prashant Komarpanth, the farmer who found the body on the way to his farm on the morning of March 13, about 150m off of the main road, was the first witness presented by the state.

The Independent is reporting that the mediator’s report which records all pieces of evidence found at the scene, including a sketch and description of the scene, along with noting the persons present at the scene of the offence was stored on a hard disc but could not be presented before the court because of a password discrepancy.

Judge Sayonara Telles, who is presiding over the case, ordered the same to be recovered, by the next hearing which will be held on April 24th.