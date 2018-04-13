Community Toilet Scheme launched in Derry and Strabane

A new initiative that will allow members of the public to access the toilet facilities in local businesses has been launched by the Mayor of Derry and Strabane.

The Community Toilet Scheme permits members of the public to use the facilities for free during normal opening hours, without having to make a purchase.

In return, participating businesses will receive an annual fee from Council based on the facilities they have available.

The scheme was launched at the Diamond Centre in Claudy, with Mayor Maoliosa McHugh saying it will allow the public to avail of more clean, safe and accessible toilets at no cost.

He added it’s an ideal way for local businesses to give something back to their community, particularly for people with mobility issues. He noted this could also bring greater footfall into the participating premises.

Businesses in the Community Toilet Scheme are identifiable by a window sticker, provided by Council, indicating that they are participating in the scheme and the level of facilities available. Interested businesses must also have public liability insurance.

Further information on the Community Toilet Scheme is available on the council website http://www.derrystrabane.com/ communitytoilets or by contacting the Environmental Health Service on 02871 253253 or e mail communitytoilets@ derrystrabane.com.

________________________

Picture – The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Maoliosa McHugh, with Jasmine O’Kane, Diamond Centre and Shay Clyde, Manager, Diamond Centre.