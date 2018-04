An Inishowen councillor says the structure of Leader application forms must be changed to make it easier for small groups to apply for funding.

Cllr Martin Mc Dermott says the process is geared towards larger projects, and the point is being reached where smaller concerns run by a few volunteers who are looking for relatively small amounts will simply give up.

Cllr Mc Dermott says that would be bad for everybody, and steps must be taken to streamline the process: