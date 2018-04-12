William O’Connor guides Ireland to Centenary Shield

The Republic of Ireland schools team won the Centenary Shield this afternoon, sealing the title with a 3-1 win over Scotland at Home Farm in Dublin.

Two Donegal men, Daniel Houghton and Kieran Farren, started for the Republic, who are under the management of William O’Connor.

Finn Harps Manager Ollie Horgan is also one of the coaches while Milford man Mickey McGlynn is the Physio.

Ireland were 3-0 up at the break and Carndonagh man Houghton was called upon just minutes into the second half, saving a penalty struck by Cameron Clark.

Victories over Scotland and Wales coupled with draws against England and Northern Ireland was enough for Ireland to wrap up the tournament.