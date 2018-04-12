Update: Gardai charge man after high speed chase

A man who was the subject of a high speed Garda chase overnight has been charged with various road offences.

Witnesses reported a number of Garda vehicles following the vehicle on the Letterkenny to Lifford road with the man eventually being apprehended in Lifford.

Gardai say that one of their own vehicles was damaged during the incident.

The man, who is in his 20s was arrested and then taken to Letterkenny Garda Station for questioning.

Gardai have since confirmed this morning that the man has been charged in relation to the incident.

He’s due to appear at Letterkenny District Court on April 23rd.