Some male staff at St Joseph’s refusing to participate in intimate care of female patients

It’s hoped that talks will take place tomorrow to address an issue with three staff members at St Joseph’s Hospital.

The HSE has confirmed that a small number of male staff employed as Multi Task Attendants at the hospital have recently expressed objections to carrying out the full range of duties as set out in their contract of employment.

It follows reports that three male staff were sent home for a time after refusing to participate at what they say was the intimate care of elderly female patients.

This would have included being present while women were being showered.

Two of the men have returned to work, but remains out.

In its statement, the HSE says the it should be noted that these duties, which it describes as “common everyday practice and a fundamental element of the provision of client care”, are undertaken without difficulty or concern by male colleagues within St Joseph’s itself, within other Community Hospitals, and within the general acute hospital sector.

The HSE statement concludes that local management and HR personnel continue to proactively engage with the staff involved and their trade union on a daily basis, as they try to reach a mutually acceptable position.

Siptu have confirmed they are hoping that talks will take place tomorrow to resolve the outstanding issues.

