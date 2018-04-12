Job losses in Derry as Carpetright store set to close

Carpetright is closing 92 stores in the UK and cutting 300 jobs but it’s understood that its Letterkenny store won’t be affected.



Five of the company’s stores in Northern Ireland are due to close, including its outlets in Derry, Bangor, Belfast, Coleraine and Ballymena.

The flooring retailer’s managed to cut rent on another 113 struggling outlets.

A rescue deal will also see investors put in over 60 million euro.

Carpetright also has 20 stores in the Republic, including stores in Letterkenny, Dublin, Limerick, Mullingar and Athlone.