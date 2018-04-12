Hopes agreement can be reached on three school campus site

An Inishowen councillor says he believes an agreement can be reached on a site for the long awaited three school campus in Buncrana.

Cllr Nicholas Crossan was speaking after the Education Minister Richard Bruton confirmed that once a site is acquired, the intention is to move straight to architectural planning. He also confirms the project is still part of the Department’s capital programme.

Minister Bruton was responding to queries posed on Cllr Crossan’s behalf by Senator Victor Boyhan.

Cllr Crossan says the reply is a very positive one: