The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On this weeks programme, Tom Comack is joined by Donegal Minor Manager Gary Duffy ahead of Saturday’s Jim McGuigan Ulster Minor League Final against Monaghan.

And with new data protection legislation being introduced, Tom spoke to Seamus O’Domhaill about how GDPR will impact on the GAA.