Fears new Letterkenny road could create more traffic congestion

There are fears that the new Joe Bonner Road in Letterkenny could create more traffic problems for the town.

The road is to be situated between the Council offices and the new Aldi and will link the Port Road onto the Neil T Blaney road once complete.

Donegal County Council is planning to erect traffic lights as part of traffic management in the area but Cllr. Dessie Sheils believes that this will lead to further congestion issues.

He says this is a very busy part of the town and a roundabout would be more fitting: