Darragh and Chambers lose out in Doubles last 16

Rachael Darragh’s on court action at the Commonwealth Games in Australia has come to an end this morning.

Playing alongside Sinead Chambers in the Badminton Women’s Doubles round of last 16, the Northern Ireland pair lost to Malaysia;s Cheah and Lei in straight sets 21-19, 21-9.

It’s been a memorable few days for the 20 year old from Raphoe who tasted victory in both the doubles and singles competitions earlier in the week.

Next up on the Gold Coast from the north west is Sommer Lecky.

The Finn Valley athlete who won gold at the Commonwealth Youth Games last year goes in the High Jump on Saturday.