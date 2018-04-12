Car driven into garage of house and set on fire in Derry

Police in Derry are appealing for information after a car was driven into the garage of a house in Clonmeen Drive area of Strathfoyle before being set alight in the early hours of Monday morning.

Constable Alan Fenton said; “A white Citroen Saxo car was driven into the door of a detached garage at the house shortly after midnight on Monday morning and set alight.”

There are no reports of any injuries however, substantial damage was caused to the garage.

Anyone with information which could assist in the investigation is asked to come forward.

Police say they are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed any persons or vehicles in the area at the time.