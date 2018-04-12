Calls for revival of Oldtown pitch to Donegal League Standard

Donegal County Council is being urged to develop the football pitch at Oldtown, Letterkenny to Donegal League Standards.

In its response, the local authority say that it does not have a direct role in developing playing facilities for any sport and would require significant budgetary funding if managed directly.

Cathaorileach of Donegal County Council Cllr. Gerry McMonagle says the land is Council-owned; therefore the responsibility lies with them.

Cllr. McMonagle stressed that the facility is effectively abandoned and funding must be sought to bring it back to life: