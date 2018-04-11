Rathmullen facilities expected to open ahead of bathing season

It’s anticipated that new toilets and changing facilities in Rathmullen will be open to the public ahead of this year’s bathing season.

The facilities are currently in the final phase of construction but bad weather resulted in a delay of work being carried out.

The roof is now complete, windows and plumbing are installed with painting and finishes currently on-going.

Cllr. Liam Blaney says while it’s positive that a conclusion is in sight, the community deserve a more definite date as to when the facilities will open: