Rachel Darragh exits the Commonwealth Womens Singles at the last 32 stage

Rachel Darragh suffered defeat in the last 32 of the Women’s Singles Badminton at the Commonwealth Games in Australia earlier today.

The young Raphoe player lost in straight sets, 21-5 21-12 to Sonia Cheah from Malaysia.

She reached the second round with an impressive 2 sets to nil win over Cameroon’s Stella Ngadjui on Tuesday.

The competition is not done just yet for Rachel who will see action with Sinead Chambers on Thursday.

Darragh will face Cheal again as Malaysia are their opponents the the last 16 of the doubles.