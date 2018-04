A West Tyrone MLA has received party backing in support of a policy change on medicinal cannabis.

A motion was proposed to support the expansion of access to medicinal cannabis for sufferers of chronic and long term illnesses.

Daniel McCrossan MLA for West Tyrone says there have been a number of examples of how medicinal cannabis has improved quality of life, the most known is the case of Billy Caldwell from Castlederg who suffers from epilepsy.

Mr McCrossan says this is a positive step: