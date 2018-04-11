Meeting hears Letterkenny roads like ‘surface of the moon’

A Letterkenny Municipal meeting has heard that road conditions in the district are ‘like the surface of the moon’.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr. Gerry McMonagle made the comments while calling on the Council to carry out resurfacing works on the Dr. McGinley road in Letterkenny.

In its response, the local authority say that this particular stretch is not included in the RI programme but minor repair works will be addressed by its patching crew.

While acknowledging budget constraints, Cllr. McMonagle says the Council need to come up with other ways to fund effective resurfacing works: