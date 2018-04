A man in his 20s was arrested on Wednesday evening following what witnesses have described as a high speed Garda chase.

A number of garda vehicles were seen following the vehicle on the Letterkenny to Lifford road – it was eventually stopped in Lifford.

A Garda vehicle was damaged in the incident. The man in his 20s was arrested for road offences and is currently detained in Letterkenny.

No one was injured in the incident.