Mac Lochlainn declares a €1,000 donation to SIPO

Donegal Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn was one of seven public representatives who received donations that exceeded €600 last year.

Under the Standards in Public Office legislation, public representatives may not accept donations of more than €200 in cash or €1,000 from a single source.

Donations exceeding €600 from a single source must be disclosed.

SIPO says that all public representatives complied with these requirements but some filed returns after the deadline.

Senator Mac Lochlainn declasres a €1,000 euro donation in the name of Donegal Office Services,

High Road, Letterkenny, a registered corporate donor.