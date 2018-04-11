Inquest hears boatmen who drowned on Donegal fishing trip were inexperienced

Two boatmen who drowned on a fishing trip were clearly inexperienced sailors, their inquest was told today.

Boat charter company owner Paddy Byrne said he saw Rimantus Barauskas and Ramundas Jezdauskas launch their white RIB at Teelin Pier last July 9 and head towards Rathlin O’Beirne Island where the waters were more exposed.

Mr Byrne said it was obvious from the way they launched they were inexperienced.

The inquest heard today that the body of 56-year-old Barauskas, from Oldcastle, Co. Meath, was found on rocks at Malinbeg, near Glencolmcille while the body of 34-year-old Jezdauskas, of Ballymahon, Co. Longford, was recovered by RNLI lifeboat after being spotted at sea by Sligo-based Rescue 118 helicopter.

Tragedy investigator Garda Paul Crossan said he believed the boat bounced off a reef, deflated on one side and capsized but couldn’t say in which order.

He noted that Mr Barauskas was pictured wearing a flotation device but it wasn’t on his body when recovered but instead strapped to a seat in the boat.

Donegal County Corner Dr Denis McCauley says medical evidence showed alcohol was consumed by both men which would have contributed to their risks and impaired decision-making and the absence of an anchor would too have contributed to risks.

He recorded death in each case was caused by drowning due to misadventure.