Gardai warn Brexit will be ‘massive draw’ on resources

Senior Gardaí are warning that Brexit will be a ‘massive draw’ on their resources.

The Association of Garda Superintendents will hold its annual conference in Co Kildare later.

Members also say they have to carry out an increasing number of investigations – which are also becoming more complex – citing cyber crime as an example.

Managing capacity is the theme of this year’s conference of the Association of Garda Superintendents – taking place in Co. Kildare.

Superintendents say they’re pushed to the limit with increasing investigations which are becoming ever more complex – particularly in the area of cyber crime.

They say the reporting requirements are onerous – as are the requirements of investigations of the Garda Ombudsman.

Also of concern is the impact of Brexit and how Gardai might be affected by any hard border changes.

The Acting Garda Commissioner will address the conference this evening as will Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan.