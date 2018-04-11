Donegal food companies hoping to secure new business through Bord Bia initiative

Bord Bia expects to generate up to 40 million Euro in new contracts for Irish food and drink firms this week.

Already this week, 20 seafood buyers from China visited five different seafood businesses in Donegal as part of the initiative.

Tomorrow, a number of companies from the region will attend an event at the RDS at which more than 500 buyers from over 50 countries worldwide will hear pitches from potential suppliers.

The event is being characterised as a form of speed dating for companies.

Karen Tyner of Bord Bia says it’s potentially a significant event…………