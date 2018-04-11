Donegal diabetes patients health being ignored, says TD

The Government has been heavily criticised as latest figures from the HSE reveal adults with Type 1 diabetes in Donegal continue to wait up to 2 years for recall appointments, despite HSE guidelines recommending patients be reviewed every 6 months.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says the escalating crisis in Diabetes Care services in Donegal is resulting in patient health and well-being being totally ignored.

Deputy Doherty says the figures revealed by the HSE come at a time of mounting concerns over diabetes care in the Northwest which still remains without a dedicated centre of excellence for diabetes care, while a number of clinical posts at both Letterkenny and Sligo hospitals remain unfilled.

Current waiting times for routine appointments is 12 months for adults with Type 1 diabetes while recall appointments remains at 24 months.

Deputy Doherty says this waiting times are very worrying given that people with diabetes run a greater risk of developing one or more severe health complications due to the condition, many of which are avoidable with the appropriate medical intervention,