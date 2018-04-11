Donegal Deputy tells Minister Creed farmers need to be supported

The Agriculture Minister’s defended his response to the fodder crisis.

He’s told the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee that no one could have predicted the wet spring that’s left farm animals facing starvation in many areas.

Opposition TDs told the Minister he should have acted sooner to import and stockpile fodder.

The Minister said no one could have predicted the bad weather we’ve been having.

But Fianna Fáil’s Agriculture spokesperson and Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue said other areas are in his control: